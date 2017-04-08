Refundable deposits considered on plastic bottled drinks

Good idea?

The government is looking into introducing refundable deposits for drinks contained within plastic bottles, Sky News learns.

Sky Ocean rescue which was launched early 2017 and came up with the idea of the refundable deposit scheme.

Andrea Leadsom the environment secretary said: “We have made great progress in recycling plastic bottles, but there is a long way to go.”

“It is totally unacceptable that half of the 35 million bottles sold every day end up in landfill or - even worse - littering our countryside, roadsides and seas.”

“The new expert group I am setting up will consider all the best evidence available on the most innovative, but also practical, ways to tackle plastic rubbish.”

John Mayhew from the campaign group, Have You Got The Bottle? said: “Most people are environmentally responsible, and most people don’t like litter.”

“So, it’s not just the students here accepting it; we’re pretty certain all people in Scotland and indeed in the rest of the UK would accept the scheme very, very rapidly.”

The pilot programme was popular at the Heriott-Watt University and Mayhew added it should be rolled out nationally.