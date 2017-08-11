RBS is the worst UK bank for customer service

According to new poll

Royal Bank of Scotland has been crowned the worst-rated UK bank for current account provider customer service in a banking poll.

In a Moneysavingexpert.com survey in which thousands of current account customers responded customers ranked it at the bottom of UK banks when it comes to customer service.

Of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) customers asked 21 per cent rated its customer service as ‘poor’ and while 42 per cent rated it ok.

The high-street bank replaces Barclays who came last in previous poll in February.

Topping the list with a whopping 90 per of customers asked rated First Direct ‘great’ for service, keeping it in pole position for seven years running and unbeaten at the top since the poll started in 2010.

Joe Gordon, head of First Direct, said: “To top the MoneySavingExpert banking poll seven years running is no mean feat – this is an accolade we are immensely proud of here.

“Our customer service is at the heart of our success but we never take this for granted. We’re always on the lookout for new and innovative ways to deliver great service.”

Guy Anker, managing editor of MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “Customer service is key when it comes to bank accounts – for most, it’s the part of their finances they use the most and if something goes wrong, it has the biggest impact.

“The results of our poll show the old-school banks are still stuck at the bottom of the table, and if they don’t up their game, they’ll lose even more customers to the challenger banks who are consistently at the top.

“Switching has never been easier, so there’s no excuse to stay with a bank you aren’t happy with. Under the Current Account Switch Service it takes seven working days and all payments into and out of the old account will be switched automatically. Better still, some of the accounts that pay you the most to switch have good customer service scores too.”

An RBS spokesperson said: “Of the 139 [RBS] customers polled, we are disappointed that 29 rated us poorly. We recognise that we have work to do to improve our customer experience.

“We are constantly listening to customers to provide a service that better meets their needs; for instance, we offer an award-winning mobile banking app which has over five million active users, helping our customers to manage their money every day.”