RateSetter appoints business development manager for north of England

Peer to peer platform RateSetter has appointed Dave Bibby to its specialist property development team, RateSetter Property Finance. In a newly created role, Dave will have responsibility for development of RateSetter Property Finance’s business across the North of England.

Dave has more than 30 years of experience in the banking sector, with 20 years spent specialising in property finance, including 15 years at NatWest and two years at Santander.

Over his career, Dave has managed lending portfolios worth more than £1bn of client loans, with a particular emphasis on development funding in the residential and commercial property sectors.

Commenting on his new role, Dave said: “The property finance industry has seen tremendous change over the past few years, with modern sources of finance such as RateSetter offering incredibly fast drawdowns and personal service. I’m excited to play a part in its future growth.”

Neal Moy, RateSetter’s Head of Property Finance, said: “We are delighted that Dave has joined our team. He brings decades of property finance experience and expertise which I am certain will help us expand our customer base in the North of England.”

RateSetter Property Finance offers loans from £500k up to £7.5m per transaction with a maximum of 65 per cent loan to value, or 80 per cent loan to cost. We have a fast approval process and there are no application forms to complete. There are no early repayment penalties and Terms and Conditions and all fees are confirmed at approval stage. All property decisions are reviewed by a specialist team who have over 100 years of property finance and banking expertise between them.