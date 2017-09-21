RAF scrambles Typhoon fighter jets as ‘two Russian military aircraft’ approached UK airspace

Find out more

Wednesday, two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled as “two Russian military aircraft as they approached the UK area of interest,” the RAF said.

The fighter jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland and were sent to monitor the Russian aircraft.

A spokesman for the RAF said: “RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth launched to monitor two Russian military aircraft as they approached the UK area of interest, however, the aircraft turned away and no intercept took place.”

Russian aircraft frequently fly in to British airspace and have increased the frequency of this over the last few years.

No intercept took place between the RAF and the Russian aircraft.