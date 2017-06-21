Queen's speech: The funniest reactions on Twitter
What’s your reaction?
Here are some of the funniest tweets on the Queen’s speech.
“We left a Betterware catalogue with you last week???”…#QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/h4GMOvDWs9
— Richard Harris (@cigarboyrick82) June 21, 2017
Christmas is early.
The annual Santa Claus Convention gets earlier and earlier every year. #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/022DQbe8Xm
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 21, 2017
Oh please say it… please…
“No, I bloody well will not say Brexit means Brexit”#QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/qVpWBWfr0q
— Trumpton (@Trump_ton) June 21, 2017
And here is Jezza…
When The Queen sends Theresa May home and calls The Absolute Boy Jeremy Corbyn to the Palace. #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/Kos5bSLGjn
— ‘All Dad’ Ben Smith (@NoHopeForSome) June 21, 2017
Which one is the leader?
The leader of the United Kingdom, alongside Theresa May. #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/e0kA25pGzn
— Michael Gray (@GrayInGlasgow) June 21, 2017
It does look like the EU flag.
#QueensSpeechnice to see queenie dressed as the eu flag pic.twitter.com/d5i1NbbJH3
— Ionut Purice (@FleaTheOne) June 21, 2017
Yep, it does.
Point taken. pic.twitter.com/QDyxbeS9kf
— The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) June 21, 2017
And another person has spotted the flag…
OMG the Queen gives the Cons press conference dressed in an #EU flag #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/AuGEx0JnfS
— JJ (@JayJay_thats_me) June 21, 2017
Be a good boy and you can have a McDonalds later.
Bring your child to work day pic.twitter.com/QOptwEmsZ0
— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 21, 2017
Well, with a nine minute speech Her Majesty will be there on time.
Looking at embargoed version of #QueensSpeechand let’s just say Her Majesty is going to be done in plenty of time to get to Ascot for 2pm
— Stuart Millar (@stuartmillar159) June 21, 2017
And then there is Dennis Skinner, who clearly can’t wait to watch Ascot also.
Dennis Skinner’s heckle: “Get your skates on!” pic.twitter.com/WHhP4Frurb
— Esther Webber (@estwebber) June 21, 2017
John Prescott is back!
Because you voted Labour, May has been forced to ditch the vote on bringing back fox hunting.
We saved Freddie the Fox! #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/eyYnx0cIq2
— John Prescott (@johnprescott) June 21, 2017
It was fairly short…
Nine minutes of absolutely nothing.
Actually embarrassed for Lizzy Windsor.
Utterly clueless #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/C7ymm4pgXM
— Crispy Zebra ❄ (@zebra_crispy) June 21, 2017
Oh dear, don’t think the Queen is happy…
All this fuss for just 9 minutes to miss Ascot… Where is May…? #QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/8GceOfqq12
— Charlie Watts (@snewsyoulose) June 21, 2017
Will she be back next week?
*Breaking*
Mrs Windsor drops the mic on Rev.May#QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/WbkuONbEhS
— Trumpton (@Trump_ton) June 21, 2017
Nope..
Quick reminder.#DUPCoalition#BrexitShambles#QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/exWTWWTKRn
— Crispy Zebra ❄ (@zebra_crispy) June 21, 2017
This person wrote on Twitter: Charles: “Mummy, You promised me a McDonalds if I came with you”.
Liz: “Oh, Do shut up Charles”
Charles: “Mummy, You promised me a McDonalds if I came with you”.
Liz: “Oh, Do shut up Charles”.#QueensSpeechpic.twitter.com/7GiAOI1NFo
— Richard Harris (@cigarboyrick82) June 21, 2017
Just in time for the races.
well thats the #QueensSpeechdone.. now she off to #RoyalAscot2017pic.twitter.com/qZK97GKUFT
— lee (@Lee_k100) June 21, 2017