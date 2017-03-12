Qatar Airways launches world’s first business class double bed, in luxury air travel

The flying hotel…

There is no slowing down Qatar Airways for their innovation. They have just launched their new luxurious Q-suite for business class passengers. Q-suite will allow their customers to the world’s first double bed cabin. There are two reclining middles seats that turn in to a flat bed with two entertainment screens and partitioning panels that creates privacy within your mile-high bedroom.

There’s more, four or these suites can be joined to create space for one large group, such as a family enabling them to all be together within their own private space whilst still enjoying the services Qatar Airways has to offer. Such as, during your night flight complimentary ‘White company’ pyjamas are provided.

You are probably thinking by now is this going to break the bank. Well, no. It is thought that prices will be starting from around $4,600. Q-suites will be available from June this year on board the A380 of Qatar Airways aircraft. It will be a while before the whole fleet has them installed, but worth the wait, even if it is for those White Company pyjamas.

Qatar Airlines group chief executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Bakermade said in a statement: “Our unique and patented design is a world first in many ways and challenges industry norms by offering passengers more privacy, more choice and more personalisation.”

He added: “With these innovations, Qatar Airways has revolutionised the way we serve our business class travellers enabling our passengers to enjoy a first-class experience in business class.”