Qantas airline grounds it’s in flight wi-fi launch

Qantas airlines

Just days before the Qantas airline was due to launch it’s in flight wi-fi service it has now been grounded.

Qantas had said: ‘We’ve been testing in-flight wi-fi for several weeks and the performance has been strong,’ a Qantas statement said.

“We were preparing to open it up to media and customers this week as we continue our fine-tuning over the next few months, but some stability issues have emerged that we need to fix before customers can use it.

“We’re working with NBN and ViaSat to fix these issues very soon. We remain on-track for a broader roll out to the Qantas Domestic fleet from mid-2017.”



Qantas had said that the service would be airborne by end of February providing, Foxtel, Spotify and Netflix as part of it’s in-flight wi-fi service. It would be offering speeds up to 10 times faster than the normal in-flight wi-fi services because it will use the NBN Sky Muster satellite.