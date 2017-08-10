Push Doctor launches grant for medical students

Europe’s largest digital health brand is offering cash to help medical students fund studies

Europe’s largest digital health provider, Push Doctor, today announces the launch of a grant to help medical students fund their studies, and support the next generation of home-grown doctors get off to the best possible start. Successful applicants will also benefit from a one-year free subscription to the Push Doctor Premium membership service.

The grant is open to medical students from their second year onwards, studying at a UK university. Applicants are required to provide a brief statement explaining why they are passionate about becoming a doctor and why the grant would be useful to them.

Push Doctor will not stipulate how the £500 cash grant is spent by qualifying individuals, but recommends the funds are put towards medical supplies, travel, books and resources and any additional courses. There will be three overall candidates selected to receive the £500 grant, which will be announced in January 2018.

Push Doctor founder and CEO, Eren Ozagir, explains: “We. Awarding GPs the professional freedom to consult for the NHS and privately – from recognise the need for exceptional doctors that are empowered to deliver outstanding care to their patients home on their own terms – becomes a more attractive prospect. We are introducing this grant to invest in the future of healthcare and the next generation of British doctors.”

Ozagir continued: “Equally, we are passionate about providing quality healthcare and making unwell people better, helping the public to invest in themselves and take an active interest in their healthcare.”

Push Doctor is the first truly digital health consumer brand in the UK, connecting patients to a smart network of thousands of UK qualified GPs, giving them access to a d­­octor in as little as six minutes on any device.