Pub company Punch appoints new CEO

Leading, independent pub company Punch has announced the appointment of Clive Chesser as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Clive will join Punch on 4th June and brings over 25 years of industry experience, having run Greene King’s Tenanted, Leased and Franchised pub business and its Brewing & Brands business.

Prior to joining Greene King, Clive held senior positions at Enterprise Inns and at Haagan Dazs, having started his career with SSP where he worked his way up from a graduate trainee to operations manager for its London bars division.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Green, Senior Partner of Patron Capital Advisors LLP and Director of Punch, said: “We are extremely pleased to have attracted not only the best candidate in the marketplace, but one that I’m confident will provide excellent leadership as we move through this next exciting phase for Punch as a privately owned, independent business, committed to investing heavily in our pubs, our publicans and our people.

“I know Clive is very much looking forward to joining the Punch team and relishing the opportunities ahead. Clive has the full support of the Punch Executive Board and wider team and we look forward to welcoming him to our business. I would also like to thank CFO Steve Dando for his interim leadership of Punch.”