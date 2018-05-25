Professional jobs key to record levels of UK employment

Permanent placements up by 9% with City/Finance jobs up 1%

With a 9% increase to the end of April 2018, the professional staffing market has never been so important in sourcing and placing talent as permanent placements across the professional jobs sector continue to boom at record levels.

However, this comes amidst growing concerns that the UK’s much envied flexible labour market is being eroded by uncertainty and speculation around potential changes to legislation and worker status.

The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo)’s latest data (to end April 2018) shows the number of contractors out on flexible assignment is maintaining a steady decline (median -17%), with numbers of IT contractors dropping rapidly, highlighting a significant -35% decrease against the same period last year.

With talent shortage becoming more pronounced, salary growth has also been evident in five of the mainstream professional major sectors (ex-bonus) including Retail (+2.1%), Education & Training (2.8%), Pharmaceutical (2.4%) and Property & Housing (2.0%).

According to figures published this week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on data from December 2017 to March 2018, there were 32.34 million people in work, which is more than 396,000 than a year earlier and the highest since records began in 1971.