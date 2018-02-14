Premier League revenue falls from TV rights auction this year

Sky snaps four packages, BT wins one

For the first time in many years, the Premier League’s income from domestic rights is set to fall after Sky and BT agreed to pay a total of £4.4bn for five packages of lives games for three seasons from 2019-20 — which is less than the £5.1bn value the Premier League netted in 2015.



Meanwhile, the shares of Sky climbed 3 per cent today following the news that the group is paying 16 per cent less per game than the previous agreement for their 128 games. BT shares also lifted by 1 per cent.



Talking about how two of the seven packages are still to be allocated, Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore said: “To have achieved this investment with two packages of live rights remaining to sell is an outcome that is testament to the excellent football competition delivered by the clubs,”



“It provides them with certainty and will underpin their continued efforts to put on the most compelling football, invest sustainably in all areas, and use their popularity and reach to have a positive impact on the sport and beyond,” Scudamore added.