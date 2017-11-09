Post Brexit business growth strategies to be revealed at Polish conference

Find out more

One of the country’s leading business growth experts will reveal how companies can increase growth post-Brexit at the 4th Polish Business Link Congress taking place in London this week.

Sanjiv Dodhia has 30 years’ experience in developing businesses, having built his own successful property business in London. He joined his first business as a graduate trainee and ended up running the company where sales grew from £250K to £20m.

He is now a leading business coach and growth strategy expert. At the congress he will be sharing the secrets of how to grow a business regardless of market conditions or the political climate.

Running a business alone a long way from the familiar environment of your native country for many Polish and other diverse entrepreneurs is challenging. On the 10th November Polish Business Link is organising its annual Congress event in London focusing on helping diverse business owners grow in the UK and prepare for the coming changes.

The focus of the day will be on “Futureproofing your Business” and will not only focus on Brexit but also on what future challenges and developments lie ahead. Who would have thought, just ten years ago, that today there’d be thousands of newly set-up small businesses across the UK making money by writing apps for smartphones, engaging on behalf of their clients on social media or delivering all manner of goods bought online?

Bartlomiej Kowalczyk, Congress organiser said: “Ten years from now, where will the new businesses be coming from? Internet giants such as Uber and Airbnb continue to disrupt traditional business models and we are seeing virtual and augmented reality glasses replacing TV screens while virtual currencies may eventually replace hard cash.

“Is health tech the next boom area….will small businesses be able to get involved in this or will the largest corporates dominate? Will consumers in the West prefer to spend money on experiences rather than things?”

Kowalczyk added: “The event will give entrepreneurs the chance to get away from the day-to-day grind of running their business and think about how it could look in 2027 in a world of rapidly evolving technologies.

“Time to think what they will mean for you, your employees and your customers. We need to face up to several grand visions of the future, and consider how likely they are to come true.”

This event will be also a chance for British SMEs to tap into the thriving network of Polish businesses, opening up the potential of Polish markets, including lucrative export opportunities. Equally British firms will benefit greatly from identifying UK-based Polish contractors, for example in the construction sector.

Business clinic sessions will give delegates the chance to discuss issues and challenges with seasoned, successful figures from the world of business.

Polish Business Link was set up in 2013 and works in partnership with British & Polish Chamber of Commerce to build networks within the Polish business community as much as to connect the latter with British businesses.