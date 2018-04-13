Yulia Skripal has been kidnapped by Britain? Here's what Russia believes

Find out here

Russia is now insinuating that Yulia Skripal — daughter of former Russian spy Sergei who has survived a nerve agent attack — has been abducted by the UK in order to blame the Kremlin for her poisoning, according to reports.

The Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman told Sky News that they are suspicious of the statements of Yulia, which were released through the Scotland Yard.

She said that the words in two statements are not those which would be used by a young woman and questioned whether she even has access to the internet or TV.

Maria Zakharova told Sky News: “We just want to be sure that Yulia Skripal is actually better, that this is for real.

“We have zero information from officials in London about what is going on with her.

“We have suspicions that she’s been abducted, held against her will.”