World's patience wearing thin with Putin, says Defence Secretary

‘Powerful message to the Kremlin’

Warning Russian President Vladimir Putin that the world’s patience was wearing thin with his actions, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said today that the world was united behind Britain’s stance over the brazen nerve agent attack on a former spy.

The Defence Secretary further alleged that Putin was trying to divide Britain from its allies. But, he said in a “powerful message to the Kremlin”, that the world was united behind the British.

“The world’s patience is rather wearing thin with President Putin and his actions, and the fact that right across the NATO alliance, right across the European Union, nations have stood up in support of the United Kingdom… I actually think that is the very best response that we could have,” Williamson said.

“Their (the Kremlin’s) intention, their aim is to divide and what we are seeing is the world uniting behind the British stance and that in itself is a great victory and sends an exceptionally powerful message to the Kremlin and President Putin.”

A look at the war of words between the UK and Russia following the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Salisbury pic.twitter.com/fkYTzPshdQ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Russian ambassadors have been summoned to several European foreign ministries amid reports of imminent diplomatic expulsions, according to media reports