Will Donald Trump be sacked?

Another day in the Trump presidency. Another sacking. This time the smooth talker Anthony Scaramucci has got the bullet – surely as a result of his expletive laden phone call with a New Yorker reporter.

There’s honestly an opened jar of pesto in the staff fridge that’s lasted longer than ‘The Mooch’.

And the Trump administration could seriously give the Premier League a run for sackings – begging the question on who’ll be next out of the door?

Paddy Power is offering odds on the next victim to fall foul of The Donald, and beleaguered Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the clear favourite (6/4).

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is an 11/2 to poke to get his marching orders, while Defence Secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis is a 12/1 shot.

Along with a crisis in personnel, Trump has a whole host of other problems including Russian collusion, North Korea and the ongoing struggle to repeal Obamacare.

The bookmaker offers short odds of 5/4 for The Donald to be impeached in his first term.

Paddy Power said: “You’d be forgiven for thinking the Trump presidency is the latest series of The Apprentice with The Donald repeatedly showing he’s not afraid to wield the axe.

Scaramucci is the latest in a long line to feel the wrath of The Donald and you certainly wouldn’t bet against more firings in the coming weeks.”

NEXT MEMBER OF DONALD TRUMP’S CABINET TO GO 6/4 Jeff Sessions 4/1 Betsy DeVos 11/2 Rex Tillerson 12/1 Elaine Chao 12/1 Steve Mnuchin 12/1 James Mattis