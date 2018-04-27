Will Boris resign?

Rumour mill churning

Boris Johnson has told ‘allies’ that he is prepared to resign over the customs union and his clashes over the immigration in cabinet.



The rumours, which as unfounded, have led to fingers being pointed at the former mayor of London over his suitability of the job.



In response to the claims, Best for Britain champion Tom Brake said:



“I am holding my breath that Boris will indeed resign. He has been a hopeless and shambolic Foreign Secretary and an embarrassment on the world stage.



“The Customs Union is critical to the future of our trade with our major export market and if the Foreign Secretary does not understand that, he is not fit to be Minister for paperclips, let alone Foreign Secretary.”