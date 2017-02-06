White Paper reveals Brexit plans
Take a look at the list…
The government has published an official document which show cases its Brexit plans.
The White Paper features 12 different “principles”, it sets out the themes of the governments goals for its discussions it will have with the EU.
The White Paper includes:
- Trade: The UK will withdraw from the single market and seek a new customs arrangement and a free trade agreement with the EU.
- Immigration: A new system to control EU migration will be introduced, and could be phased in to give businesses time to prepare. The new system will be designed to help fill skills shortages and welcome “genuine” students.
- Expats: The government wants to secure an agreement with European countries “at the earliest opportunity” on the rights of EU nationals in the UK and Britons living in Europe.
- Sovereignty: Britain will leave the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice but seek to set up separate resolution mechanisms for things like trade disputes.
- Border: Aiming for “as seamless and frictionless a border as possible between Northern Ireland and Ireland.”
- Devolution: Giving more powers to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as decision-making is brought back to the UK.