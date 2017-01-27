White House misspells Theresa May's name, spelling it the same way as that of a porn actress

Uh oh

The White House has been left red-faced after it was discoverd that officials misspelt Prime Minister Theresa May’s name - spelling it the same way as that of a porn actress.

Teresa May is a soft porn actress popular in the US.

A daily guidance and press schedule from the office of the press secretary said: “In the afternoon, the president will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May”[sic].

It continued: “The president participates in a working luncheon with Teresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom.”