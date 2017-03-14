What on earth is Article 50?

14 March 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Brexit Supporter

Key facts you need to know

  1. Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon gives any EU member the right to quit
  2. It became lae in 2009
  3. During the Conservative Party Conference last year, Prime Minister Theresa May said she will trigger Article 50 in March 2017
  4. If she triggers it, the UK will officially leave the EU by April 2019
  5. Once set in motion, it cannot be stopped except by unanimous consent of all member states
  6. In November 2016, the High Court ruled that the Government cannot trigger Article 50 without MPs voting on the matter first. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling in January 2017
  7. Article 50 sets out the process of leaving the EU and states: “Any Member State may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.”

