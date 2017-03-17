Westminster repairs: MPs urge caution

The latest…

MPs have said more scrutiny is needed before plans to renovate the Houses of Parliament can go ahead.

The Commons Treasury Committee has spoken of how a decision to proceed should not go ahead until it has investigated all options.

Some proposals have presented the idea of moving MPs and peers out of the building whilst work takes place.

MPs could well move to Richmond house on Whitehall.

In a preliminary report, the committee said: “Restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster is a major undertaking which will last many years and cost billions of pounds.”

The committee added: “Given the enormous sums involved, it would be vital even in normal times that the case for the spending and its cost-effectiveness were thoroughly scrutinised and that the plans were rigorously challenged.”

“It is even more important at a time of austerity, when restoration of the Palace will be competing for funds with many hard-pressed parts of the public sector.”