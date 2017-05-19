UKIP postpones Clacton visit after battle bus was damaged

What happened?

UKIP leader, Paul Nuttall has postponed a day of campaigning after the party’s battle bus was damaged.

Nuttall was due to join activists in Clacton on Friday.

The purple bus had its wing mirror knocked off in the middle of the night and needed to be repaired.

A party spokesman said the bus had been hit accidently in the night.

The spokesman said: “A lorry drove a bit too close on its way out early this morning or late last night and just knocked the wing mirror off.

“It’s one of those rogue accidents you can’t do anything about.”

“There is nothing to suggest the wing mirror was knocked off on purpose.”