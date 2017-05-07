Ukip leader says voters will return ‘in their droves’ back to the party

Is the party finished?

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said that after Brexit negotiations begin, voters will return “in their droves” back to the party, saying there could be more supporters than ever before.

Nuttall said Saturday to Sky News: “When people are angry, when people feel like they’ve been let down, when people feel like they’re not getting the Brexit they wanted or they voted for on June the 23rd, where are they going to go? They’re going to return to Ukip.”

The ex-MEP Steven Woolfe, said the party’s influence is effectively over and the leading Ukip donor Arron Banks said last week the party is “finished as an electoral force.”