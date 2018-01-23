UKIP disarray sees bookies open betting on their future

What’s going to happen?

UKIP are chalked up at just 2/1 to field NO official candidates at the next General Election according to Ladbrokes.

With the political party seemingly in disarray, the bookies have opened betting on UKIP’s future, and 5/1 is the price on offer that they are officially de-registered at the Electoral Commission by the end of this year.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “The chaos surrounding UKIP and Henry Bolton is showing no signs of slowing down, leaving us with little option but to take a look at their future and the possibility of them essentially folding.”

Ladbrokes latest UKIP specials

2/1 UKIP field NO official candidates at next General Election

5/1 UKIP officially de-registered at Electoral Commission by end of 2018