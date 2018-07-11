UK to send extra troops to Afghanistan after Trump request?

Find out here

Prime Minister Theresa May will pledge to send 440 extra troops to serve in non-combat roles in Afghanistan. The development comes after a request from US President Donald Trump for reinforcements to help tackle the fragile security situation there.

The extra troops will be taking part in a NATO-led training mission, called Resolute Support, to train and assist Afghan forces. They will be based in Kabul and will not be in a combat role. British troops ended combat operations in 2014.

“In committing additional troops to the Train Advise Assist operation in Afghanistan we have underlined once again that when NATO calls the UK is among the first to answer,” May is expected to say.

“NATO is as vital today as it ever has been and our commitment to it remains steadfast. The Alliance can rely on the UK to lead by example.”