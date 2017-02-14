UK government rejects “Stop Trump state visit” petition

What do you think?

The UK government has rejected a petition which called for President Donald Trump not to be invited on a state visit.

The government said it recognised the “strong views” but said it was looking forward to inviting Trump on a visit once official details have been arranged.

A total of 1.8m people signed the petition, saying the visit would cause “embarrassment” for the Queen.

Another petition which wanted the visit to go ahead managed to obtain more than 309,000 signatures.

Both petitions are expected to be debated in Parliament on the 20 February.

The government responds to any petition which receives more than 10,000 signatures, the government issued a similar response to the petition which was pro-visit.

It published on the petitions website: “This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.”

“At this stage, final dates have not yet been agreed for the state visit.”