UK faces bill of £50bn when Theresa May triggers Article 50

More Brexit trouble on the horizon?

The UK faces a whopping bill of £50bn before it can leave the EU, it has been claimed.

An official inside the EU revealed the unions top Brexit negotiator mentioned a settlement fee of around 50 to 60bn euros, or 42 to 50bn pounds. This is due to “outstanding liabilities”.

The large sum of money could include payments to cover pension liabilities for EU workers.

Michel Barnier, The European Commission’s chief negotiator with Britain over Brexit, is said to have spoken about the payment to other countries leaders whilst on a tour of Europe.

Czech Europe minister Tomas Prouza, said: “I understand why the Eurosceptics call it an exit fee.”

“But this is agreeing the bills that the UK has already agreed to pay.”

“We’re talking about payments to the existing budget that the UK already voted for, pensions of British citizens working at the EU.”

“This is only things the UK has already committed itself to paying.”