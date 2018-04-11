UK can still change its mind on single market, says Michel Barnier

Until the end of 2020

The UK has until the end of 2020 to change its mind about leaving Europe’s single market, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a German newspaper.

“If the UK wanted to change its red lines, we would therefore change ours,” he said.

Barnier also told the European Parliament in Brussels that he will insist on a “non-regression clause” in a future trade deals to maintain a level playing field, especially when it comes to environmental standards, so that the UK cannot change its mind in order to undercut its future trade rival.

“Such measures would open up the possibility for more pollution and environmentally harmful production in the UK. They would also increase pollution for neighbours,” Barnier said.