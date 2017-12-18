Uber driver arrested over murder of British diplomat

A Lebanese national is said to have confessed

A Lebanese man detained on suspicion of murdering a British embassy worker in Lebanon is a driver for Uber and has previous criminal violations, a senior Lebanese security source said on Monday.

The Lebanese national is said to have confessed to killing the 30-year-old, Rebecca Dykes, in Beirut, whose body was found early on Saturday by the side of a highway east of the Lebanese capital. Ms Dykes who was due to fly home for Christmas had been out with work colleagues on Friday night but left a bar on her own around midnight.

A spokesman for Uber said “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence,” they added.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way they can”.

An Uber spokesman said in an email: “We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We are working with authorities to assist their investigation in any way they can”.

