Trump's travel ban sparks outrage around the world

The US President comes under fire

US President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from seven countries have sparked mass protests.

While 16 state attorneys general have said the order is unconstitutional, many federal judges have temporarily halted the deportation of visa holders.

In a statement, President Trump said visas would once again be issued once “the most secure policies” were in place, and denied it was a Muslim ban.

A spokesperson for UK PM Theresa May said she “did not agree” with the restrictions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said “even the necessary, determined fight against terrorism does not justify placing people of a certain origin or belief under general suspicion” and French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “I stand with the people fleeing war and persecution.”

Hundredds of protests took place in the US last night. Take a look at the number of people who turned up at these protests: