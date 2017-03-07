Trump signs new travel ban order

What’s different?

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, banning people from nine mainly Muslim nations for 90-days.

Iraq which was in the original seven nation order has now been taken out of the new one, this is due to it agreeing to extra visa vetting measures.

The fresh order includes a 120-day ban on all refugees, it will take effect on the 16 March.

The past order which was blocked by a federal court managed to cause major confusion at airports and sparked mass protests.

The new order was announced by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Kelly said: “The fact remains that we are not immune to terrorist threats and that our enemies often use our own freedoms and generosity against us,”

