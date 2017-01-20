Trump promises unity ahead of inauguration

What else did he have to say?

President-elect Donald Trump has promised unity to the American people ahead of his inauguration.

Trump spoke on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC and vowed to also bring change.

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration was open to the public and saw performances from the country’s stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood.

Trump said at the end of the concert: “We’re going to unify our country,”

“We’re going to make America great for all of our people. Everybody, everybody, throughout all of our country. That includes the inner cities.”

Trump also pledged to back jobs, strengthen the military and tighten the country’s borders: “We’re going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many, many decades.”

“It’s going to change, I promise you. It’s going to change.”

Trump is due to be sworn in on Friday at noon (17:00 GMT).