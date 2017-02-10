Trump loses travel ban appeal

Why did Trump lose?

The US appeals court has refused to reinstate President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

A panel of three judges came to the decision in San Francisco, it will likely bring a showdown in the Supreme Court.

The appeals court justices expressed doubt that Trumps government would be successful if they launched another appeal.

In off-camera comment to reporters at The White House, the President insisted that his administration was confident that they would eventually win the case “very easily”.

Trump Tweeted moments after the ruling: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

In reply to this, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who represents one of the states who took on the government said: “Mr President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you.”

The appeals court said the US Justice Department had not offered “any evidence” of national security concerns which would justify the banning of migrants, visitors and refugees from seven Muslim majority countries.

The judges said: “On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies. And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination.”