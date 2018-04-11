Trump hits back at Russia, tweets missiles 'will be coming'

Find out why

Just hours after the Russian ambassador to Lebanon warned that Russian forces will shoot down any US missiles fired at Syria, the US President Donald Trump has now hit back by tweeting missiles “will be coming”.

“If there is an American strike, then we… will shoot down the missiles and target the positions from where they were launched,” Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin had told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, earlier today.

Lambasting Moscow for the comments, Trump tweeted:

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump added, referring Moscow’s alliance with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The comments come as the US and its allies are considering whether to hit Syria over a suspected poison gas attack, which reportedly killed dozens of people in Douma near Damascus last week.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government and Russia say the reports of a poison gas assault on the Syrian town of Douma are bogus.

