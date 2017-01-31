Trump fires acting attorney general after she criticised immigration ban

Here’s what happened

Donald Trump has sacked Sally Yates, the acting US attorney general, after she criticised his immigration ban.

Yates ordered justice department lawyers not to enforce the president’s executive order. In a statement, the White House said Yates had “betrayed” the department.

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has replaced Yates, it has been announced.

A statement from press secretary Sean Spicer said Yates had “betrayed the department of justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States”.

She was also branded “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration”.