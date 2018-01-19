Trump could see the best-ever gain in the Dow Jones in the first year of a post-war Presidency

According to AJ Bell

If the Dow Jones Industrials rises by a further 1.3 per cent to 26,450 by the close on Friday the headline US index will have generated its best return ever in the first year of any post-war President, something which Donald Trump may well be keen to crow about on Twitter,” says Russ Mould, AJ Bell Investment Director.

“At Wednesday’s close of 26,116 the Dow had recorded a gain of 31.7 per cent since President Trump’s inauguration date of 20 January 2017.

“Since Harry S. Truman’s accession to power in January 1949 only Barack Obama, in his first term, has been welcomed by a better return during a President’s first year in office.