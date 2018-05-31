Treasury picks this London professor as new rate-setter

Find out here

Finance minister Philip Hammond has appointed academic economist Jonathan Haskel as the latest external member of the rate-setting committee of the Bank of England.

Haskel, a professor of economics at Imperial College Business School in London, will replace Ian McCafferty.

The expert on productivity growth will serve a three-year term as an external member of the MPC starting from September 1, the Treasury added.

“I am delighted that Professor Haskel is joining the MPC,” Hammond said in a statement today, adding: “I am confident that his expertise in productivity and innovation will further sharpen the Committee’s understanding of the British economy.”

