Town Hall Rich List: 2,306 council staff raked in more than £100,000

The TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) has today revealed its Town Hall Rich List, the only comprehensive list of its kind, with council-by-council breakdown.

Many senior managers at local authorities have performed well in tough financial times. There are many reports of residents seeing no difference in the services they receive despite the necessary savings being made. However, the Town Hall Rich List also showcases the executives who have overseen failing departments, or received bumper pay-offs after poor performance in the job.



John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last twenty years and spending has gone through the roof. Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay. Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with staggering pay-outs for those leaving their jobs despite a £95,000 cap passed by the last government.



“There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities. The government must also act to implement the exit payment cap that was passed in 2016.”



Regions

In the East Midlands:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Northamptonshire with 23.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Kettering’s Chief Executive, D Cook - £441,000.

In the East of England:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Essex with 28.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Norfolk’s Executive Director of Resources, A Gibson - £328,400.

In London:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was the City of London Corporation with 31 although some of these employees were partially paid from the City Fund. Wandsworth had the next most with 30.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Islington’s Assistant Chief Executive - Strategy & Community Partnerships - £414,780.

In the North East:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Durham with 13.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Sunderland’s Director of Commercial Development - £276,247.

In the North West:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Cheshire East with 20.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Cheshire East’s Director of Public Health - £374,159.

In Northern Ireland:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Belfast City Council with six.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Belfast’s Chief Executive, Suzanna Wylie - £159,000.

In Scotland:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was North Lanarkshire with 18.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Edinburgh’s Finance Director, N Strachan - £563,862.

In the South East:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Hampshire with 21.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Slough’s Chief Executive, R Bagley - £441,198.

In the South West:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Dorset with 20.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Bournemouth’s Chief Executive - £538,000.

In Wales:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Cardiff with 14.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Cardiff’s Chief Executive, Paul Orders - £211,019.

In the West Midlands:

The local authority with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2016-17 was Staffordshire with 17.

The biggest remuneration package in this region was received by Birmingham’s Chief Executive and Head of Paid Service, M Rogers - £666,622.

