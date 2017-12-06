Theresa May's call with Arlene Foster was 'constructive'

Corbyn says the government should ‘get out of the way’ if it couldn’t negotiate a deal

Theresa May has said “very good progress” was being made in Brexit negotiations after a phone call with DUP leader Arlene Foster, who had said there is “still work to be done in London” over the Irish border issue in the Brexit talks.

May’s spokesperson has said that her call with Foster was “constructive’. They also warned against speculation that discussions with the DUP on Brexit involved money.

“I’d warn you against speculating in that direction,” the spokesman told media today when asked if talks involved financial issues and Northern Ireland’s budget. He said the government would not be providing further details earlier in the day.

During the House of Commons Prime Minister’s Questions today, labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the government should “get out of the way” if it couldn’t negotiate a deal.

Corbyn also accused May of being held to ransom by Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 MPs are needed for her to win key votes. “The tail really is wagging the dog here,” he told MPs.

Corbyn also raised the issue of government’s Brexit impact studies. Brexit Secretary David Davis has been accused of blocking the publication of these and has suggested they don’t really exist in the form Labour thinks. Do they exist or don’t they, Corbyn asked today.