Theresa May to meet finance bosses on Brexit

Companies include HSBC, Aviva, Goldman Sachs, Stock Exchange

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet executives from major finance companies tomorrow to give them a clearer idea of what Britain’s European Union exit will mean for them.

Aviva Plc, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Holdings Plc, Prudential Financial Inc and the London Stock Exchange Group will meet with May, Chancellor Philip Hammond and junior Brexit minister Robin Walker in London.

The firms involved declined to comment.

This comes amid growing concerns that Brexit threatens London’s status as the financial capital of Europe and that banks are preparing to move thousands of jobs to preserve their access to the EU’s single market.

A stand-off between Britain and the EU over the future access to single market for London’s vast financial services industry is shaping up to be one of the key Brexit battlegrounds before Britain is due to leave the bloc in March 2019.

Britain and the EU will soon begin the much harder task of defining their future trading relationship, after settling the broad terms of their divorce settlement last month.