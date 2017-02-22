Theresa May speaks of business rate help

What did she have to say?

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Theresa May suggested more help is needed when it comes to the changes to business rates.

The PM recognised there were “particular concerns” due to the revaluation of premises, which could well come into effect on the 1 April.

Many are opposed to the move, there have been claims of firms facing huge rises.

May was asked about the changes by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas who expressed concerns about the economy of her Brighton Pavilion constituency.

The PM stated that it was “right” for rates of changes to move with changing property prices, she said the system was underpinned by fairness.

She added: “We also, though, want to support businesses and recognise that for some, business rates will go up when these revaluations take place.”

“That’s why we have put significant funding in place for transitional relief.”

“But I recognise that there has been particular concern that there will be some small businesses that are particularly adversely affected by the result of this revaluation.”

“That’s why I’ve asked the chancellor and the communities secretary to make sure there is appropriate relief in those hardest cases.”