Theresa May speaks at the the World Economic Forum in Davos

More Brexit news…

Prime Minister Theresa May is currently at the World Economic Forum in Davos and has said the UK will be a “world leader” on trade.

The speech comes after EU leaders said a post-Brexit deal with the UK would be “difficult”.

The European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, has said Brexit will be bad for both the UK and the EU.

May said global elites need to tackle the negativity surrounding globalisation, liberalism, and free trade.

She said: “Talk of greater globalisation can make people fearful. For many it means their jobs outsourced and their wages undercut. It means having to sit back as they watch their communities change around them.”

“And in their minds, it means watching as those who prosper seem to play by a different set of rules, while for many life remains a struggle as they get buy, but don’t necessarily get on.”