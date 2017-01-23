Theresa May set to unveil new industrial strategy

What new plans will go ahead?

The Prime Minister Theresa May is set to unveil a new industrial strategy on Monday, the aim is to help boost the post-Brexit economy.

May said that the government will be “stepping up to a new, active role”.

The 10-point plan features a wide range of strategies:

Investing in science, research and innovation

Developing skills

Upgrading infrastructure

Supporting business to start and grow

Improving government procurement

Encouraging trade and inward investment

Delivering affordable energy and clean growth

Cultivating world-leading sectors

Driving growth across the whole country

Creating the right institutions to bring together sectors and places

Clive Lewis, Labour’s shadow business secretary questioned the new plans, he said: “This belated attempt to develop a proper industrial strategy is a step in the right direction, but once again what the Tories are offering looks like too little too late,”

“We await further detail, but what’s been announced so far will fall far short of getting us back to where we were in 2010, let alone equip our economy for the challenges of the 21st Century.”