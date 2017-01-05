Theresa May set to begin Brexit plans

What happens next?

Theresa May will be setting out her Brexit plans in more detail after the British EU ambassador quit his job.

The British Ambassador to the European Union, Sir Ivan Rogers wrote a memo criticising politicians saying there were “ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking”.

The speech by the Prime Minister is set to take place later in January, May will discuss Britain’s plans to pull out of the single market if the EU does not come to a compromise on freedom of movement.

Both the foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis will contribute in the upcoming announcement.

No 10 has said the claims were just speculation.

After the departure of Rogers, May soon assigned a new ambassador Sir Tim Barrow.

Davis said: “His knowledge of Brussels means he will be able to hit the ground running at a vital time, and steer UKRep throughout the negotiation period.”

May has said she will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty before the end of March.