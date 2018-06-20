Theresa May set for final Brexit vote showdown

Here’s why

PM Theresa May faces a showdown with rebels in her Conservative party after refusing to accept demands for parliament to have a “meaningful vote” on Brexit.

She will ask the lower House of Commons to pass her EU withdrawal bill, which will prepare Britain for a divorce next March. May, however, risks defeat if just a handful of Conservatives vote against her proposal.

May, who leads a minority government, won a similar vote last week in the lower house but only after offering to reach a compromise with the rebels which subsequently fell through. The upper chamber, the House of Lords, then backed an amendment to the law on Monday that would give parliament a bigger say.

May’s spokesman has told media that she would not back down, and that the prime minister hoped lawmakers would support her proposal.