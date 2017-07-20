Theresa May satisfaction rating slumps to all time low

‘Worst in history’ for month after general election

The Prime Minister Theresa May’s satisfaction rating is the lowest ever recorded for a Prime Minister a month after a general election, according to a poll.

The Ipsos MORI survey carried out for The London Evening standard shows that just 34 per cent of adults say they are satisfied with her performance as Prime Minister, while 59 per cent are dissatisfied with her.

The results are a stark contrast to polls before she called the election and sees her down 22 points from April, with a net satisfaction score of -25, her worst result since becoming Prime Minister last year.

Jeremy Corbyn however has seen his ratings improve taking him ahead of the Prime Minister for the first time.

44 per cent of those surveyed are satisfied with him doing his job, which is up 5 points from June, and 45 per cent are dissatisfied, which is down 5 points, leaving him with a net satisfaction score of -1.

Despite the shifts in leadership satisfaction ratings the public still see May as a more capable Prime Minister, just under half, 46 per cent thought May was more capable compared to 38 per cent for Corbyn.

Gideon Skinner, Head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI, said: “The turnaround in Mrs May’s ratings is unprecedented in our previous data on Prime Ministers - from a historic high at the start of the campaign to a historic low just one month after an election, while also seeing her position among her own party supporters weakening and Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign surge continuing.

“Having said that, she still has the edge as most capable PM among over 35s.”