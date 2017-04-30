Theresa May refuses to say if triple tax lock will be in manifesto

GE2017 the latest

Theresa May Sunday refused to stand by the party’s triple tax lock promise not to raise tax ahead of the snap general election. However, she did say that the Conservative party not raise VAT.

May said in an interview with the BBC “I don’t want to make specific proposals on taxes unless I’m absolutely sure I can deliver on those.”

May did say it is her “intention to reduce the tax burden on working families” that she has “absolutely no plans to increase the level of tax.”

If the promise if not in the manifesto it could enable to the Conservative party to increase tax should they have the majority.

Economists have criticised tax lock promise as an unnecessary restriction on the chancellor as it does not allow the government to easily raise taxes should thing change.

May also said that the state pension is to increase “every year” but never said by how much until the manifesto is launched.