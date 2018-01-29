Theresa May 'grasping the many opportunities' of Brexit, clarifies No 10

Also rejected suggestions that Chancellor should be sacked

Downing Street has responded to the critics claiming that Theresa May has been too cautious as prime minister.

May’s official spokesman told the BBC that she was “grasping the many opportunities” of Brexit while also acting on housing, schools and the NHS.

The defence came after former cabinet minister Justine Greening urged her colleagues to stop “sounding off”. Greening, who was sacked by May after refusing to be moved in her Cabinet reshuffle, said she was still a “firm supporter” of the PM.

Downing Street also rejected suggestions that Chancellor Philip Hammond should be sacked after he annoyed his Tory colleagues by saying trade relations with the EU would change only “very modestly” after Brexit.

