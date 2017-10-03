Theresa May defends decision not to sack foreign minister, saying she does not want cabinet of ‘yes men’

Due to speak at party’s annual conference tomorrow

British Prime Minister Theresa May has defended her refusal to discipline foreign secretary Boris Johnson by saying that she did not want to surround herself by “yes men”. May also stressed that her government’s position on Brexit had been laid out in her Florence speech last month.

There are growing reports that the ambitious foreign secretary is wanting to be “the godfather of Brexit” as part of a strategy to dislodge May as leader.

Dismissing this, May told the BBC today: “Weak leadership is having a Cabinet of yes men, weak leadership is having a team of people who only agree with you. Actually, strong leadership is about having a diverse range of voices around the Cabinet table, who then come together, who discuss the issues and then come up with the answer.”

The foreign secretary would be delivering a key speech at the party’s annual conference in Manchester today afternoon. While he would be in the limelight again, media reports suggest that May has approved his speech this time and is 100% loyal the Brexit agenda set out in her Florence speech last month.

May was also asked earlier today what line would the foreign secretary have to cross to get fired. To this, May reiterated her stance and said: “Everybody uses this phrase ‘red lines’. I don’t set those sort of red lines.”

May attacked Labour Party over its plans to scrap tuition fees for students, saying: “Jeremy Corbyn is promising something he knows he can’t deliver.”

Weakened by the recent snap election which lost her party majority in the parliament, May wants to use her party’s annual conference to show her commitment to make the economy work for ordinary people. May will be attending and speaking at the conference tomorrow.