Theresa May 'declares war on plastic'

Unveiled her Environmental Plan today

Unveiling her Environmental Plan in a speech in west London today, Theresa May has set out plans to get rid of plastic waste within 25 years.

The Prime Minister said she wanted to “make ours the first generation to leave the natural environment in a better state than we found it”, while confirming that the 5p bag charge will be extended to all shops.

Supermarkets will also be encouraged to have plastic-free aisles where items are loose rather than wrapped up in film.

May said: “We look back in horror at some of the damage done to our environment in the past and wonder how anyone could have thought that, for example, dumping toxic chemicals into rivers was ever the right thing to do.”

She called plastic waste “one of the great environmental scourges of our time”, adding: “In the UK alone, the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year would fill 1,000 Royal Albert Halls.”

In another development, May told media today that she is working to secure the best trade deal with the EU after Mayor warned that Britain could lose almost 500,000 jobs if it fails to agree a deal.

“The figure you referred to was his ‘no deal’ scenario. What we are doing is working for the best deal for the British people for Brexit,” May told media.

“We can achieve arrangements and agreements with the European Union, and I am confident that we will be able to achieve a good deal,” she said.