Theresa May 5/1 to be replaced this year

Political punters are backing Michael Gove to replace Theresa May as the leader of the Conservatives according to Ladbrokes.

As pressure mounts on Theresa May, political punters have been speculating with their cash over the future of the government, and the PM has been backed into 5/1 (from 8/1) to be replaced by the end of this year.



And it could be a case of second time lucky for Michael Gove, who has seen a flurry of wagers placed on him becoming the next leader of the Conservatives, with his odds coming into 20/1. Jacob Rees-Mogg is now the favourite at 6/1 following Boris Johnson’s latest gaffe which displaced the Foreign Sec from the top of the market.



Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “May looks safe for now, despite her strong and stable government doing their best to prove otherwise, but savvy punters are struggling to envisage plain sailing for the PM until year end.”



Ladbrokes latest betting:



Next Conservative Leader

Jacob Rees-Mogg 6/1

Boris Johnson 7/1

David Davis 7/1

Amber Rudd 10/1

Andrea Leadsom 10/1

Ruth Davidson 16/1

Dominic Raab 20/1

Michael Gove 20/1

Philip Hammond 20/1

22/2 bar

When will Theresa May be replaced as PM?

2017 5/1

2018 7/4

2019 15/8

2020+ 4/1